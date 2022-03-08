Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

EGLE has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.40.

Shares of EGLE stock opened at $60.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.31 million, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.25. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $61.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by ($1.30). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is 67.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 710,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,319,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,537,000 after buying an additional 229,493 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,090,000 after purchasing an additional 63,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,809 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,244,000 after purchasing an additional 141,693 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 273.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 259,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

