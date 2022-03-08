Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Receives $170.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $170.17.

EXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $126.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $122.16 and a 12 month high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,701,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,343,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,714,000 after buying an additional 65,753 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 211.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 817,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,217,000 after buying an additional 554,737 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 785,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,961,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 618,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,913,000 after buying an additional 79,112 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

