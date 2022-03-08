Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 3.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Eagle Pharmaceuticals updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $3.800-$4.100 EPS.

NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $47.75 on Tuesday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $36.48 and a 52 week high of $58.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $616.45 million, a P/E ratio of 116.46 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.31.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,926 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,572 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after buying an additional 10,477 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,868 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,142 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 15,999 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,017 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EGRX. TheStreet lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.