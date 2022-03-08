Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Trading Down 4.9%

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.45 and last traded at $13.45. 12,661 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 702,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ESTE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 152,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 58.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.