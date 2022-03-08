Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Trading Down 4.9%

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.45 and last traded at $13.45. 12,661 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 702,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ESTE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.
The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.94.
About Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)
Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.
