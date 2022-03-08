ECN Capital Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for ECN Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

ECN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on ECN Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock. CSFB upped their price target on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Standpoint Research boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.45.

Shares of TSE ECN opened at C$5.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 1.18. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.47%.

In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 63,200 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.77 per share, with a total value of C$364,853.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,433,400 shares in the company, valued at C$8,275,018.20.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

