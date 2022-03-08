Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.42

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

EPIC stock opened at GBX 77 ($1.01) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 83.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 78.79. Ediston Property Investment has a one year low of GBX 65 ($0.85) and a one year high of GBX 88 ($1.15). The stock has a market cap of £162.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31.

In other Ediston Property Investment news, insider Imogen Moss bought 13,126 shares of Ediston Property Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 76 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £9,975.76 ($13,070.96). Also, insider William Hill bought 13,015 shares of Ediston Property Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £10,021.55 ($13,130.96).

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

