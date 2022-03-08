Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 292.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 106,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 79,478 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 16.9% in the third quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 82,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the third quarter worth approximately $677,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the third quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 52.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 378,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,533,000 after purchasing an additional 130,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $44,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,216 shares of company stock valued at $70,421 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.13. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $73.03.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 753.61% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.58.

Editas Medicine Company Profile (Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.