Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Position Raised by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 151.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,590,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,473,000 after buying an additional 957,333 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 266.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,000,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 25,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $2,126,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total transaction of $3,877,356.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,572 shares of company stock worth $24,157,763. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $108.35 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

