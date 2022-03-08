E&G Advisors LP Has $354,000 Stock Position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

E&G Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 37.9% in the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter.

ARDC stock opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.94. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $16.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th.

In other Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund news, Director John Joseph Shaw bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.34 per share, with a total value of $61,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

