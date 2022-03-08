E&G Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Amphenol by 798.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Amphenol by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.78.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $72.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

