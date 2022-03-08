Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,363 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,322,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,752,000 after purchasing an additional 357,886 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,196,000 after purchasing an additional 953,521 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,512,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,687,000 after purchasing an additional 502,075 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,504,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,877,000 after purchasing an additional 36,811 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.71.

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $55,739,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 421,230 shares of company stock worth $112,450,047 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $261.64 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $178.58 and a 1 year high of $283.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 63.84%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

