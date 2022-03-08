Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 10.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.34. The firm has a market cap of $124.22 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.50%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.01%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 13,643 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 596.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 35,323 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the second quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EARN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

