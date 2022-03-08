Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Empire State Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 37.0% over the last three years.

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.94. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.30.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 201,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 218,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

