Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on the stock.
Separately, Liberum Capital began coverage on Empiric Student Property in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective for the company.
Shares of LON ESP opened at GBX 83.07 ($1.09) on Monday. Empiric Student Property has a one year low of GBX 70.70 ($0.93) and a one year high of GBX 103 ($1.35). The firm has a market capitalization of £501.08 million and a PE ratio of -207.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 87.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 88.77.
Empiric Student Property Company Profile (Get Rating)
Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.
