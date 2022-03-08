ENAV S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:EENNF) Short Interest Update

ENAV S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:EENNF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 537,700 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the January 31st total of 677,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on ENAV from €4.60 ($5.00) to €4.90 ($5.33) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

OTCMKTS EENNF opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. ENAV has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $4.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average is $4.55.

ENAV S.p.A. provides air traffic control and management, and other air navigation services in Italy, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Air Navigation Services, Maintenance Services, and AIM Software Solutions. The company also offers technical management and maintenance services for air traffic control equipment and systems, as well as for air infrastructure; and develops software solutions for the management of aeronautical information and air traffic, as well as provides related commercial and maintenance services.

