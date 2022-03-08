Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 222.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 84.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ENB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank cut shares of Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.77.

NYSE ENB traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,936,477. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.57. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.34 and a 1-year high of $45.13.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

