Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the January 31st total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 690,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $50,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 890.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Energizer by 1,537.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Energizer in the third quarter valued at $40,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

ENR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Energizer from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

ENR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.33. 37,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,779. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.12. Energizer has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $51.38.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.09 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 67.03% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Energizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

