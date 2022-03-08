Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Short Interest Down 24.5% in February

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,400 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the January 31st total of 183,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Focus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Focus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Focus by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 9,479 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Focus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Focus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 6.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Energy Focus stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $1.62. 18,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,056. Energy Focus has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $8.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

