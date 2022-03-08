Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Senior Officer Sells C$1,061,843.85 in Stock

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 64,330 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.51, for a total transaction of C$1,061,843.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 309,852 shares in the company, valued at C$5,114,479.08.

Ian Charles Dundas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 31st, Ian Charles Dundas sold 117,814 shares of Enerplus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.12, for a total transaction of C$1,663,486.55.

Shares of TSE ERF opened at C$17.85 on Tuesday. Enerplus Co. has a 1 year low of C$5.94 and a 1 year high of C$18.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.92, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 10.60%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ERF. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.86.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

