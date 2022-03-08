Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Upgraded to Outperform by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$3.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$2.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ESI. CIBC increased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. ATB Capital raised their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.31.

Shares of ESI stock opened at C$2.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.54. The company has a market cap of C$457.29 million and a P/E ratio of -3.58. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$1.00 and a twelve month high of C$3.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.95.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Gray sold 15,016 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total transaction of C$33,635.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,439 shares in the company, valued at C$14,423.36.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

