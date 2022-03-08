Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Short Interest Update

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,100 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the January 31st total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ESGR traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.33. 350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Enstar Group has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $286.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 28.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 48.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

