Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Lowered to “Neutral” at Wedbush

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $1.80 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright cut Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $1.80 in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ ETTX opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48. Entasis Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.88.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Entasis Therapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Entasis Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Entasis Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 35,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Entasis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. 9.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

