Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENV. Raymond James upped their target price on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised Envestnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envestnet from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Envestnet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.29.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $71.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 299.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $64.70 and a 52-week high of $85.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.36.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.62 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $1,345,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,669,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,421,000 after buying an additional 8,823 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP increased its stake in Envestnet by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,632,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,001,000 after purchasing an additional 211,453 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Envestnet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,068,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Envestnet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Envestnet by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 842,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,802,000 after purchasing an additional 22,018 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.