Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Director Claude Demby Acquires 13,200 Shares of Stock

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) Director Claude Demby acquired 13,200 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $50,028.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average is $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 4.77. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $22.08. The company has a market cap of $160.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.34.
Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 144.26% and a negative net margin of 2,701.52%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($7.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.
EOSE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.
About Eos Energy Enterprises (Get Rating)
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.
