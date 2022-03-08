EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 463.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 44,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,728,000 after buying an additional 36,365 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 643.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $174.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $466.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $575.31. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $174.59 and a one year high of $725.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.74.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 6,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.00, for a total transaction of $4,785,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $34,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,125 shares of company stock worth $43,579,057 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPAM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $776.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $540.70.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

