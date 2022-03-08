Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.21

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.21 and last traded at $35.02, with a volume of 86961 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.58.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQNR. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 245.00 to 300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.15.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.66.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Equinor ASA by 43.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,646 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet increased its position in Equinor ASA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 121,321,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,447 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 354.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,580,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,314,000 after buying an additional 1,232,962 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,565,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,539,000 after buying an additional 1,218,685 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,016,000 after buying an additional 1,212,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.