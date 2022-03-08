Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Short Interest Update

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,230,000 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the January 31st total of 6,100,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on EQNR shares. Bank of America raised Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, November 15th. HSBC upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth about $11,367,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,635,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,665,000 after purchasing an additional 50,548 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Equinor ASA by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQNR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.77. 420,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,712,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.66. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 19.70%.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

