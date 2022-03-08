Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 350,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 2,319,471 shares.The stock last traded at $7.96 and had previously closed at $7.86.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC increased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinox Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 44.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 1.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,177,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 20,614 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 4.8% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 129,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 51.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 211,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 209.6% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

