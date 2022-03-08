Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Best Buy Co., Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Best Buy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 4th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the technology retailer will post earnings per share of $11.36 for the year.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.93.

NYSE:BBY opened at $104.71 on Monday. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.65 and a 200 day moving average of $108.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.46%.

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,177 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,349,423 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $155,157,000 after purchasing an additional 45,962 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 377,421 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $43,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,938.1% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 21,257 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 20,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

