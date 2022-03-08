Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,681 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.85% of Evans Bancorp worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EVBN. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Evans Bancorp by 10.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the second quarter worth $236,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Evans Bancorp by 20.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $2,742,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 47.7% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 56,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 18,411 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVBN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Evans Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVBN opened at $38.32 on Tuesday. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $24.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.64 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. This is a boost from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Evans Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.46%.

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

