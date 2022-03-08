Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) Short Interest Up 24.9% in February

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the January 31st total of 31,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 84,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ever-Glory International Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVK. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Ever-Glory International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ever-Glory International Group by 62.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ever-Glory International Group by 37.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVK stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.40. 7 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,024. Ever-Glory International Group has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $6.22. The company has a market cap of $20.73 million, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of -0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.56.

About Ever-Glory International Group (Get Rating)

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc enagegs in providing supply chain solutions and retailing of fashion apparel through its subsidiaries. The firm also involves in the development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance, and distribution of garment and accessories.

