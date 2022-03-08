Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Short Interest Update

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 504,700 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the January 31st total of 609,800 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

RE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.75.

Shares of RE stock traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $264.74. 3,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,732. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.78 and its 200-day moving average is $273.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62. Everest Re Group has a 52 week low of $234.87 and a 52 week high of $307.76.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.02 by $1.10. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 11.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 33.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

In other news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $781,833,000 after acquiring an additional 293,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,963,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $537,867,000 after buying an additional 35,801 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,895,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,443,000 after purchasing an additional 110,840 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,075,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,508,000 after purchasing an additional 18,242 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 843,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

