Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Short Interest Update

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the January 31st total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 723,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Everi stock opened at $19.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 2.64. Everi has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.24.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $180.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.49 million. Everi had a return on equity of 144.70% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Everi will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVRI. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Everi by 586.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,703,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,363 shares during the last quarter. Cowbird Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,752,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everi by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,783,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,081,000 after buying an additional 742,468 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Everi by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,691,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,895,000 after buying an additional 623,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Everi by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,495,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,417,000 after purchasing an additional 551,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

