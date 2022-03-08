EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Trading Up 7.8%

EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) shares were up 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.66 and last traded at $11.66. Approximately 14,218 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,541,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EVGO shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut EVgo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America cut EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EVgo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 9,519 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 102,535 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 92,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the 4th quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 152,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the period. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

