Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial upgraded Evolus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of EOLS stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. Evolus has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.65 million, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 2.17.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 61.91% and a negative net margin of 46.96%. The company had revenue of $34.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Evolus will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Evolus by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 10.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 31.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

