Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a provider of mission critical water treatment solutions. The company offer services, systems and technologies to support customers’ full water lifecycle. Its operating segment consists of Industrial, Municipal and Products. Industrial Segment provides fully-integrated systems and service solutions. Municipal Segment provides engineered solutions and equipment for the treatment of wastewater, purification of drinking water and odor and corrosion control for municipalities. Products Segment sells differentiated technologies to a diverse set of water treatment system specifiers, integrators and end users globally. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is based in PITTSBURGH, United States. “

AQUA has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

Shares of AQUA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.00. 38,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $49.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.94.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 160,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 16,197 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,315,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,334,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,120,000 after buying an additional 678,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

