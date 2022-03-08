Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,358 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,995,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 231,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after buying an additional 12,990 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,624,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,050,000 after buying an additional 382,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPRT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.31.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.93 and a 12 month high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 41.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.