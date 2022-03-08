Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $5.88 Million Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 963.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,158 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 135.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 166.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 3,614.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

BSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

NASDAQ BSY opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 131.54, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.90. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.23 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 56.39%. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

