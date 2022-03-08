Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 14.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,598,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,060,000 after acquiring an additional 324,253 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 3.8% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,070,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,310,000 after acquiring an additional 76,537 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Exponent by 6.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,989,000 after acquiring an additional 29,823 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Exponent by 2.9% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 340,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Exponent by 13.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 329,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,277,000 after purchasing an additional 38,729 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, Director George H. Brown bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.18 per share, for a total transaction of $170,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPO opened at $95.79 on Tuesday. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.49 and a 12 month high of $127.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 0.50.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

