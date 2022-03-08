Express (EXPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EXPR stock opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.49. Express has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $8.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.21.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Express by 1,827.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 51,392 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Express in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Express by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 87,778 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Express during the 4th quarter worth about $856,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Express by 368.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 866,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.

