FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FATBB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the January 31st total of 17,700 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of FATBB stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22. FAT Brands has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $30.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FAT Brands stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 77,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of FAT Brands as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAT Brands Inc is a franchising company which strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. It currently owns restaurant brands which includes Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses.

