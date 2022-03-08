Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.760-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSS shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Federal Signal from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Federal Signal stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.97. 4,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.08. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $33.23 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

