Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Ferro worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ferro by 1.4% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 4,951,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,718,000 after purchasing an additional 70,574 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 5.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,280,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,726,000 after acquiring an additional 177,859 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,683,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,876,000 after acquiring an additional 115,709 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 29.0% in the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,275,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,281,000 after acquiring an additional 512,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 4.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,633,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,230,000 after acquiring an additional 74,654 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FOE opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. Ferro Co. has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Ferro had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

