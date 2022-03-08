FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.40.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.
OPFI opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. FG New America Acquisition has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.61.
About FG New America Acquisition (Get Rating)
FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.
