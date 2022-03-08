FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get FG New America Acquisition alerts:

OPFI opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. FG New America Acquisition has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 27,621 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

About FG New America Acquisition (Get Rating)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FG New America Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG New America Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.