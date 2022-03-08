Financial Comparison: GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) vs. SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) and GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SiTime and GlobalFoundries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiTime 0 0 5 0 3.00 GlobalFoundries 0 1 14 0 2.93

SiTime presently has a consensus price target of $306.00, indicating a potential upside of 83.70%. GlobalFoundries has a consensus price target of $81.07, indicating a potential upside of 45.31%. Given SiTime’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SiTime is more favorable than GlobalFoundries.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SiTime and GlobalFoundries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiTime $218.81 million 15.85 $32.28 million $1.46 114.10 GlobalFoundries $6.59 billion 4.51 -$254.00 million N/A N/A

SiTime has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GlobalFoundries.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.8% of SiTime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of GlobalFoundries shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of SiTime shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SiTime and GlobalFoundries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiTime 14.75% 8.29% 7.58% GlobalFoundries N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SiTime beats GlobalFoundries on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SiTime Company Profile (Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense. It offers its products through distributors and resellers. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. SiTime Corporation was formerly a subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation.

GlobalFoundries Company Profile (Get Rating)

GlobalFoundries Inc. is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc. is based in MALTA, N.Y.

