Finnovate Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FNVT) Short Interest Up 39.7% in February

Finnovate Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FNVT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the January 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
FNVT stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.86. Finnovate Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $9.92.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Finnovate Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,173,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Finnovate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,995,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Finnovate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Finnovate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,571,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Finnovate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Finnovate Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Finnovate Acquisition Corp. is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.
