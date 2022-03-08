First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The FIRST BANCSHARES, INC., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association. The First is now ranked in the top twenty banks by asset size in Mississippi. The First has operations in Hattiesburg, Laurel, Purvis, Picayune, Pascagoula, Bay St. Louis, Wiggins and Gulfport, Mississippi. The Company and its subsidiary bank engage in a general commercial and retail banking business characterized by personalized service and local decision-making, emphasizing the banking needs of small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals. The products and services offered by the bank include deposit services, loan products, mortgage loan divisions and other services. “

NASDAQ FBMS opened at $33.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.85. First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $42.89. The company has a market cap of $707.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.14.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $49.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.43 million. Research analysts expect that First Bancshares will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

In other news, Director Ted E. Parker bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Bancshares by 72.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in First Bancshares by 96.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Bancshares by 1,274.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

