First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 3,076 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for approximately 1.6% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Waste Management by 6.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 139,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,585,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Waste Management by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,634,000 after purchasing an additional 239,990 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 27,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 10.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $4.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.69. 38,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.90. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.47 and a 12 month high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.49%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group cut shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.88.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

