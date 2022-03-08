First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for approximately 2.6% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $14,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVS. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 153.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth $47,000. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS stock traded down $3.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.38. The company had a trading volume of 269,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,565. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.32. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.34 and a 52-week high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.175 per share. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s payout ratio is 19.53%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

About Novartis (Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.