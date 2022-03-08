First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,100 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCM. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 712.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 186,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 163,327 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 417,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,929,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,334,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,533,000 after buying an additional 27,013 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,077,000 after buying an additional 56,395 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.27. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,875. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.34. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.27 and a one year high of $21.69.

